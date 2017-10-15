Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,366 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207,072 shares during the period. Adobe Systems comprises about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems Incorporated alerts:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $153.93. 2,515,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.37.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Vetr cut Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.16.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $1,867,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $286,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,359 shares of company stock worth $4,255,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-shares-sold-by-castleark-management-llc.html.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.