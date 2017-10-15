Acrospire Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. TNB Financial increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.51.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $8,632,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,278.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 93.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 74% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

