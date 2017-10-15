AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 4,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.45 per share, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,834.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,187,817. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-bought-by-weatherly-asset-management-l-p.html.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS AG cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) opened at 90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.