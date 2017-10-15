$95.30 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $95.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $93.90 million. Medpace Holdings reported sales of $107.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings will report full year sales of $95.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.10 million to $382.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $412.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $418.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace Holdings.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. Medpace Holdings had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ MEDP) traded down 1.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 59,170 shares of the stock were exchanged. Medpace Holdings has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 2,000,000 shares of Medpace Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $60,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings by 141.4% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 593,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 347,804 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the second quarter worth about $8,118,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the second quarter worth about $6,526,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the second quarter worth about $6,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after buying an additional 191,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

