7,452 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on MarketAxess Holdings from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.40.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ MKTX) traded up 0.58% on Friday, reaching $191.28. 147,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05. MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.10 and a 12-month high of $211.06.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.42 million. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 37.46% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. will post $4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/7452-shares-in-marketaxess-holdings-inc-mktx-acquired-by-colony-group-llc.html.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $3,972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,142 shares in the company, valued at $220,110,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess Holdings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.