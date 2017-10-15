7,452 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on MarketAxess Holdings from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.40.
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ MKTX) traded up 0.58% on Friday, reaching $191.28. 147,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05. MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.10 and a 12-month high of $211.06.
MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.42 million. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 37.46% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. will post $4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $3,972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,142 shares in the company, valued at $220,110,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MarketAxess Holdings
MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.