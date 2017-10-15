70,320 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in East West Bancorp by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,527 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in East West Bancorp by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,844 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 603.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,035,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 888,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $107,238.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) traded down 1.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 877,352 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $337.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

