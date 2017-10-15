5,700 Shares in Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Purchased by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price objective on Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Delphi Automotive PLC from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $191,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,501.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $836,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,075 shares of company stock worth $1,903,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) opened at 97.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.36. Delphi Automotive PLC has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $104.09.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

