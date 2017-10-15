3M Company (MMM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,148,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,358,000 after buying an additional 852,262 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16,353.8% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 496,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,947,000 after buying an additional 493,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,131,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,782,000 after buying an additional 447,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,844,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,651,000 after buying an additional 300,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 4,965 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $1,023,584.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $295,110.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,112 shares of company stock worth $1,878,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded up 0.06% on Friday, hitting $217.72. 1,461,703 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.27. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $163.85 and a 52-week high of $219.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Company will post $8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

