3M Company (MMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $217.72

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.72

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $209.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day moving average is $204.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post $8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 4,965 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $1,023,584.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $295,110.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,112 shares of company stock worth $1,878,890 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 156.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

