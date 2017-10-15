18,174 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Purchased by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 36,253.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,913,000 after buying an additional 7,071,867 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,911,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,168,000 after buying an additional 1,074,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,736,000 after buying an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after buying an additional 247,501 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $24.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ BLMN) opened at 17.63 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

