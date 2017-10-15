151,933 Shares in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.09% of Owens-Illinois at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 16,329.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,655,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,401,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,053,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 949,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,929,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 688,720 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,271,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after acquiring an additional 612,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $32,599.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sergio B.O. Galindo sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $136,541.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,890 shares in the company, valued at $869,807.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE OI) opened at 25.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.49. Owens-Illinois, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

