10,615 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 807.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the period. Finally, GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) traded up 4.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. 1,038,452 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $505.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HDFC Bank Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

HDFC Bank Limited Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

