$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Ashtead Group (ASHTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashtead Group (NASDAQ:ASHTY) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashtead Group’s earnings. Ashtead Group posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashtead Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Ashtead Group (NASDAQ ASHTY) traded up 0.69% during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,125 shares. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45.

