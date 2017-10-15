$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc. alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) traded up 1.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 865,876 shares. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The stock’s market cap is $13.77 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $227,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,718.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $290,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,744 shares of company stock valued at $37,804,516. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/0-69-earnings-per-share-expected-for-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-this-quarter.html.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.