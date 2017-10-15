$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,391.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,486,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,365,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,604,000 after purchasing an additional 597,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 386,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) traded up 0.68% on Thursday, hitting $32.48. 509,767 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.72. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 104.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

