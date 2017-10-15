$0.10 EPS Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $29.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 126.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) remained flat at $28.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,993 shares. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.55.

About The Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

