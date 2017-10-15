$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics Inc. alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Alison L. Hannah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,406.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) This Quarter” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/0-03-earnings-per-share-expected-for-neogenomics-inc-neo-this-quarter.html.

Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) opened at 9.385 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock’s market cap is $745.06 million.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.