ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 46.7% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 86.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $14,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,949,650. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.23 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

