Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ZTO EXPRESS INC (NYSE:ZTO) by 632.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 132,574 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO EXPRESS INC were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ZTO EXPRESS INC in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,961,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO EXPRESS INC in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,799,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO EXPRESS INC by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,005,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after buying an additional 2,996,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZTO EXPRESS INC by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 2,052,111 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ZTO EXPRESS INC in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,877,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO EXPRESS INC alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ZTO EXPRESS INC (ZTO) Position Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/zto-express-inc-zto-position-lifted-by-nomura-holdings-inc.html.

Shares of ZTO EXPRESS INC (NYSE:ZTO) traded up 0.45% on Friday, reaching $15.63. 9,983,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. ZTO EXPRESS INC has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

ZTO EXPRESS INC (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. ZTO EXPRESS INC had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. ZTO EXPRESS INC’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ZTO EXPRESS INC will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of ZTO EXPRESS INC in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. UBS AG initiated coverage on shares of ZTO EXPRESS INC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ZTO EXPRESS INC in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO EXPRESS INC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ZTO EXPRESS INC in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO EXPRESS INC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

About ZTO EXPRESS INC

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO EXPRESS INC (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO EXPRESS INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO EXPRESS INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.