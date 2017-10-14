Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 5,002.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 465.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 188.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 9.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

In related news, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 20,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $2,200,978.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,294,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at 109.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. The firm’s market cap is $5.83 billion. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a positive return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post $6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

