Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) opened at 4.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $113.78 million. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zafgen will post ($2.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,964 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 1,701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.

