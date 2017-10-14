Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides molecular information products primarily in the United States. The company offers FoundationOne(TM) a molecular information product for the analysis of routine cancer specimens in a clinical setting. Its molecular information platform generates actionable genomic information about a patient’s individual disease, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice, and enabling biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted oncology therapies. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Foundation Medicine (FMI) opened at 44.55 on Tuesday. Foundation Medicine has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60 billion.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.16). Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 109.63% and a negative net margin of 131.79%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will post ($4.67) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-foundation-medicine-inc-fmi-to-hold.html.

In other news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 4,800 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Ryan sold 3,154 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $122,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,590. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

