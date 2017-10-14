Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ CDOR) opened at 10.18 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The firm’s market cap is $118.39 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Condor Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.22%.

In related news, CEO J William Blackham III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,728.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 463,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 163,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

