Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANTH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious illnesses, including cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage programs include one Phase 3 ready program, A-002, and two Phase 2 clinical programs, A-623 and A-001. A-002 and A-001 inhibit a novel enzyme target known as secretory phospholipase A2, or sPLA2. Elevated levels of sPLA2 have been implicated in a variety of acute inflammatory conditions, including acute coronary syndrome and acute chest syndrome, as well as chronic diseases such as stable coronary artery disease. A-623 targets elevated levels of B-lymphocyte stimulator, or BLyS (also known as BAFF), which has been associated with a variety of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Graves’ Disease and others. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Hayward, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.75 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.11.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $17.89 million.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $1.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 1,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 1,809.7% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,757,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,665,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

