Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allete, Inc. (ALE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Williams Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allete from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allete currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of Allete (NYSE:ALE) opened at 78.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Allete has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $79.69.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Allete had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allete will post $3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allete, Inc. (ALE) to “Hold”” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-allete-inc-ale-to-hold.html.

In other Allete news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allete by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Allete by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allete by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Allete by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allete by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

