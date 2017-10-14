Zacks Investment Research Lowers TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE TSU) traded up 0.48% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 713,470 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 135.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

