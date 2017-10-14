Zacks Investment Research Lowers Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a leading, global institutional alternative asset management firm. It seeks to deliver consistent positive risk-adjusted returns throughout market cycles, with a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation. Portfolio composition is determined by market opportunities rather than any predetermined commitment to investment discipline or geography. Our diversified, multi-strategy approach is based on global investment strategies, including merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, equity restructuring, credit and distressed investments, private investments and real estate. “

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OZM. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE OZM) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,914 shares. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s market cap is $605.66 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 55.73% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) to Sell” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/zacks-investment-research-lowers-och-ziff-capital-management-group-llc-ozm-to-sell.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 353,276 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,335,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,551,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 7,211,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.