Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imax Corporation (IMAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IMAX have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis due to multiple headwinds. The company has had a disappointing run at the box office over the past few months. Soft box-office revenues have been hurting the company significantly. Also, the substantial presence outside the United States exposes IMAX to foreign exchange related risks. High costs may hurt the bottom line in the third quarter of 2017. The stock has witnessed the third-quarter Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings being revised 45.5% downward over the last 90 days. Detailed results should be out on Oct 26. We are, however, impressed by the company's decision, announced earlier in 2017, pertaining to a new buyback program worth up to $200 million.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Imax Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Imax Corporation from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Imax Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Imax Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Imax Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Imax Corporation (NYSE IMAX) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 529,797 shares of the company were exchanged. Imax Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Imax Corporation had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imax Corporation will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $36,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $184,102.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,201.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Imax Corporation by 1,151.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Imax Corporation by 1,115.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax Corporation in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Imax Corporation by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imax Corporation in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Imax Corporation

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

