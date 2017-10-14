Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ichor Holdings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ichor Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) traded up 4.24% on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,901 shares. Ichor Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $820.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor Holdings news, Director Dipanjan Deb sold 5,423,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $100,338,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Rohrs sold 130,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $2,559,110.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,170.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534,817 shares of company stock valued at $121,578,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor Holdings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

