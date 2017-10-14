Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Ameresco (NYSE AMRC) opened at 7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $32,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,213 shares of company stock worth $56,860. Corporate insiders own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameresco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

