Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hawaiian Holdings have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. High costs are likely to hurt Hawaiian Holdings' bottom line in the third quarter, results of which should be revealed on Oct 19. Recently, the company increased its third-quarter guidance for fuel costs per gallon. The stock has witnessed the third-quarter Zacks Consensus Estimate being revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days. The rumor that Southwest Airlines might start flights to Hawaii from mid-2018 has hurt the Hawaiian Holdings stock. We are, however, impressed by the carrier’s efforts to modernize its fleet.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (HA) traded down 2.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 2,348,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. Hawaiian Holdings has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.59 million. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings will post $5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

In other Hawaiian Holdings news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $122,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 42.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Holdings

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

