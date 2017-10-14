Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSWI. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ CSWI) opened at 46.90 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126,308 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

