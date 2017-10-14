Zacks: Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Cavco Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 1 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVCO. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sidoti raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Cavco Industries (CVCO) opened at 152.25 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $88.65 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.56%. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $410,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 179,350.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after buying an additional 1,178,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 329,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 229,239 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $8,427,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,967,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers.

