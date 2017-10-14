Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Corporation (PODD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet Corporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Insulet Corporation posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet Corporation.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Insulet Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Insulet Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insulet Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Insulet Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Insulet Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Insulet Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.93. 421,289 shares of the company were exchanged. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.54 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

In other Insulet Corporation news, EVP Charles Alpuche bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet Corporation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,355,000 after buying an additional 184,465 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Insulet Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Insulet Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,687,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,755,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

