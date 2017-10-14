Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CytoDyn Inc (NASDAQ:CYDY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CytoDyn’s earnings. CytoDyn also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CytoDyn will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytoDyn.

CytoDyn (NASDAQ:CYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on CytoDyn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of CytoDyn (NASDAQ:CYDY) opened at 0.65 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $99.30 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRO 140, belongs to a class of HIV therapies known as entry inhibitors that block HIV from entering into and infecting certain cells.

