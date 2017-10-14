Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce $75.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group,’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the lowest is $75.50 million. Computer Task Group, reported sales of $78.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group, will report full year sales of $75.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $309.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $326.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $326.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Task Group,.

Computer Task Group, (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Computer Task Group, had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Computer Task Group, in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Computer Task Group, (CTG) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,399 shares. Computer Task Group, has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $83.83 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 166,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing.

