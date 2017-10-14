Zacks: Ams Ag Unspn (AMSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ams Ag Unspn (NASDAQ:AMSSY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Ams Ag Unspn ‘s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Ams Ag Unspn an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ams Ag Unspn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Ams Ag Unspn (NASDAQ AMSSY) traded up inf% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares. Ams Ag Unspn has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98.

