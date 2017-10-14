Yelp Inc. (YELP) Holdings Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Yelp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,040,474 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after buying an additional 666,179 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,414,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,094,962 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE YELP) opened at 43.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.89 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the local business review company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Yelp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.31 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $273,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,610 shares of company stock worth $9,758,430. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

