Yelp Inc. (YELP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their neutral rating on shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Yelp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.73 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 43.65 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.89 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the local business review company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,610 shares of company stock worth $9,758,430. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,621 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 314.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,413 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yelp by 2,704.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,922 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC increased its position in Yelp by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 3,851,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 676,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

