Xylem Inc. (XYL) Stake Maintained by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC held its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,697,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after acquiring an additional 409,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,452.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,042,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,342,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,441,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,541,000 after acquiring an additional 232,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,727,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,210,000 after acquiring an additional 396,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) opened at 64.71 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $58.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $544,568.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

