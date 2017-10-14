Xtract Resources PLC (XTR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,034,427 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.37 million. Xtract Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.80.

Xtract Resources PLC Company Profile

Xtract Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in Chile and South Africa. The Company operates through two segments: Gold Production, which operates gold and precious metal mining, and Investment and Other, which includes investment in various unlisted resource companies, including available-for-sale assets.

