Xcerra Corporation (XCRA) vs. Entegris (ENTG) Financial Review

Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ: XCRA) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Xcerra Corporation has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegris has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcerra Corporation and Entegris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcerra Corporation $390.77 million 1.37 $34.79 million $0.42 23.38 Entegris $1.25 billion 3.36 $298.17 million $0.84 35.30

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Xcerra Corporation. Xcerra Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entegris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xcerra Corporation and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcerra Corporation 5.77% 9.08% 6.71% Entegris 9.63% 17.04% 9.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xcerra Corporation and Entegris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcerra Corporation 0 5 0 0 2.00 Entegris 0 3 6 1 2.80

Xcerra Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Entegris has a consensus target price of $28.78, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Xcerra Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xcerra Corporation is more favorable than Entegris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Xcerra Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Xcerra Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Entegris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entegris beats Xcerra Corporation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcerra Corporation

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures. The Semiconductor Test segment includes operations related to the design, manufacture and sale of automated test equipment for the semiconductor industry that is used to test system-on-a-chip, digital, analog and mixed signal integrated circuits. The Semiconductor Handlers segment includes operations related to the design, manufacture and sale of test handlers used in the testing of integrated circuits. The Contactors segment includes operations related to the design, manufacture and sale of test contactors. The PCB test segment includes operations related to design, manufacture and sale of equipment used in the testing of bare and loaded printed circuit boards.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides process chemistries, gases, materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. AMH offers wafer solutions, chemical containers and fluidics. MC offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

