Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham shares have outpaced its industry in the last year. The plan to spin-off its Hotel Group segment is expected to increase the fit, focus and strategic flexibility of both the post spin-off companies. Going forward, Wyndham’s strong developmental pipeline, large international exposure and prudent acquisitions should boost earnings. Initiatives to increase occupancy like the remodeled loyalty program, technological upgrades and marketing efforts are expected to drive growth too. Focus on returning wealth to shareholders through buybacks and dividend hikes also bode well. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters and estimates are stable ahead of its third-quarter earnings release. Lingering global uncertainties in some economies and currency fluctuations might limit revenue growth in the near term. Also, soft demand in oil producing regions might hurt RevPAR.”

Get Wyndham Worldwide Corp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WYN. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Worldwide Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) opened at 110.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 91.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/wyndham-worldwide-corp-wyn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $31,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYN. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.