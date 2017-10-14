WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $88.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.04 million and the lowest is $87.57 million. WSFS Financial Corporation reported sales of $75.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will report full year sales of $88.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $346.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $369.21 million to $379.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial Corporation.

Get WSFS Financial Corporation alerts:

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. WSFS Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other WSFS Financial Corporation news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $380,008.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,017.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $321,242.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $723,172. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial Corporation by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,582,000 after buying an additional 175,695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial Corporation by 36.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 168,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial Corporation by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 155,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in WSFS Financial Corporation by 208.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 183,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial Corporation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.30 Million” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/wsfs-financial-corporation-wsfs-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-88-30-million.html.

Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 48,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.22. WSFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $50.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

WSFS Financial Corporation Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.