Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ WMGI) opened at 26.33 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion. Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Wright Medical Group N.V. had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $179.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wright Medical Group N.V. will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 41.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V. Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

