WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.53.

WPX Energy (WPX) traded down 1.74% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,433,609 shares. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.27 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post ($0.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WPX Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in WPX Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

