WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Cowen and Company raised WNS (Holdings) Limited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised WNS (Holdings) Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS (Holdings) Limited from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on WNS (Holdings) Limited from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

WNS (WNS) opened at 37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. WNS has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.98.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS (Holdings) Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

