WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 124,993 Shares of Waters Corporation (WAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 2,616.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,993 shares during the period. Waters Corporation accounts for 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Waters Corporation worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters Corporation (WAT) traded down 0.01% on Friday, reaching $185.79. The company had a trading volume of 283,127 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.35 and a 52 week high of $190.39.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $558.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.22 million. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 24.26%. Waters Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post $7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of Waters Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $3,418,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,777.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of Waters Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $628,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Waters Corporation Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

