WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce.com Inc alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $715,767.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,742.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia G. Robbins sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $60,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,765 shares in the company, valued at $157,667.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,114 shares of company stock valued at $46,953,749 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 11th. Vetr raised Salesforce.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.51 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/winton-group-ltd-boosts-stake-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. 2,496,037 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $69.67 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.