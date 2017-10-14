WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 1,253 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ ILMN) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. 422,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $214.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Illumina had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.21, for a total value of $259,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $316,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,972,884. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $207.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

